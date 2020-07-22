Construction is scheduled to begin next Monday, July 27, 2020, on a roughly $333,000 project to replace a deteriorated stretch of pavement on a county highway in the village of Dallas, according to the Barron County Highway Department.
The work is funded with a state grant of nearly $300,000, and will be matched with $33,286 in local funding from the county ($19,197.46) and village of Dallas ($13,314.31).
The project will resurface all pavement on County Hwy. U that lies within the village. It will start at the intersection with County Hwy. A (in downtown Dallas) on the south, and will run to the north village limits near Pine Crest Golf Course.
Weather permitting, the project will take 35 days to complete, the Highway Department announced in a press release sent last week.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane and will have a width restriction of nine feet, the Highway Department added.
Drivers of vehicles that are too wide for the restricted width will need to seek alternate routes. All driveways and side streets will be accessible upon the completion of each workday, the department release said.
The work will rebuild both the highway and road base to a depth of 16 inches below the pavement surface, including 12 inches of gravel and four inches of asphalt.
When the grant was announced in early March, the Highway Department noted that County Hwy. U, in Dallas, was among the most deteriorated stretches of pavement on any county highway.
By combining county and village resources, the Highway Department was able to obtain a “multimodal local supplement” grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to pay for about 90 percent of the total cost of the project.
The contractors for the Dallas project are Antczak Construction and Monarch Paving, the Highway Department added.
For further information, call (715) 637-3755.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.