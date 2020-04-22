Area lenders made out hundreds of loans to Barron County and regional small businesses during the first round of so-called “Paycheck Protection Loans” approved by Congress and implemented through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
But the demand for additional financing remains, and both lenders and potential borrowers await a second round of loans that was approved by the Senate on Tuesday, April 21, and is scheduled for a House vote tomorrow, Thursday, April 23.
The Paycheck Protection loans are designed to allow small business owners to retain employees and meet other necessary expenses for up to eight weeks. If borrowers meet SBA benchmarks, the loans are forgiveable.
According to Tammy Jackson, general manager at WESTconsin Credit Union, Barron, her institution processed some 300 applicants and approved 170 loans worth an estimated $8 million.
There is still a waiting list of more than 100 potential borrowers for the next round of financing, she added.
Aaron Weber, branch president of Sterling Bank, Barron, said funding had been “approved and disbursed to over 170 employers with funds being utilized towards payroll expenses for over 750 employees.
“The initial funding allocation of $350 billion (nationwide) was fully utilized as of April 16,” he added.
“There is anticipation of an additional $250 billion to be approved and Sterling Bank will continue to utilize the program if and when the additional funds become available,” he said.
Kristin Huset, vice president of Security Bank, Ridgeland, said her institution “has processed 160 loans to date for a total of $10 million.
“These dollars have been invested into the heart of our local communities via our small businesses and farms,” she said. “We have a waiting list and with additional funding, we will be able to continue processing applications for more of our customers.”
According to Barron CCF Bank commercial banking vice president Bruce Rasmussen, his institution, together with its “30 branches in Wisconsin and Minnesota, (served more than) 1,000 small businesses through this program in just 12 days to help save jobs.
“When and if the government authorizes additional (Paycheck Protection) funding, CCF Bank will be happy to serve more businesses with this program.”
The information came from the CCF Bank Facebook page, he said.
Dairy State Bank, which includes a Prairie Farm branch, “received and processed just short of 200 (Paycheck Protection Loan) applications before the SBA announced they were no longer accepting applications when funds were exhausted,” said Mike Bock, CEO at Dairy State’s flagship bank in Rice Lake.
“While there were a few applications still in process, most made it through,” he said. “If additional funds are approved, we will submit those applications for approval then.”
According to Bock, the SBA announced April 13, 2020, that more than one million loan applications had been submitted under the Paycheck Protection program.
Of that total, 31,702 applications -- totaling roughly $7.28 billion -- were for businesses in the State of Wisconsin. That ranked Wisconsin 10th in the country for approved dollars under the program.
