Between 15 and 20 bundled-up protesters, young and old alike, showed up early Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2020, to demonstrate their support for Embrace, a nonprofit corporation serving domestic abuse victims in Barron Price, Washburn, and Rusk counties.
The demonstration comes two weeks after Barron County cut an estimated $25,000 from its 2021 budget, which would have been used to pay for professional domestic abuse services in Barron County.
Three Barron County representatives resigned their seats on the Embrace board of directors, and the county Sheriff’s Department later issued a statement disagreeing with the use of the term “police violence” in a statement released by the organization in late September.
Embrace’s statement also endorsed the Black Lives Matter movement and decried violence in all of its forms.
One of the demonstrators was Mikala West, who said she is a Chetek High School graduate. West said that between 15 and 20 demonstrators showed up at 6:45 a.m. Monday. About half a dozen were still there at the Government Center at 9 a.m., and the group planned to stay until 10 a.m..
Asked about their purpose in being there, whether it was to raise awareness, support Embrace or persuade Barron County to restore the $25,000 in funding, West said it was all of the above.
“Every penny lost is less of a resource” for domestic abuse survivors,” West said
She said the group also hoped to promote an open conversation on race in Barron County.
“I believe people of color don’t feel welcome,” demonstrator Aimee Chenal said.
Group members added that they felt “people in power” in government had shown insensitivity to racial issues in social media and in other ways.
Although they had witnessed situations of actual or threatened “police violence” in other locations, none of the group knew of any examples in Barron County. But they said that local citizens still need to be vigilant.
“Victims often don’t speak for themselves,” Vivian Burdette, one of the demonstrators, said.
Embrace Executive Director Katie Bement did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
