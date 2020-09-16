After unprecedented levels of vandalism, the Barron County Democratic Party announced a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone damaging or stealing signs promoting Democratic candidates in Barron County.
“I’m disgusted that it’s come to this,” said Party Chair Gerry Lisi. “We run into isolated incidents of vandalism every campaign year, but 2020 has been a whole other order of magnitude. By Labor Day weekend, about 30 of our hand-painted 4-foot wooden signs were damaged. Our volunteers worked hard painting and setting up these signs to express their political preference as guaranteed by the First Amendment. But it seems that some people have lost respect for law and the sense of security that supports a civil and safe society.”
A one-time $1,000 reward will be given to a person in Barron County who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever is vandalizing Democratic signs.
The Party encourages everyone to express their political views peacefully and respectfully. Citizens who experience sign theft or damage should report it to the local police department or sheriff. Those with information or questions about the $1000 reward can stop by the Party office between 10am and 4pm at 16 W. John St. in Rice Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.