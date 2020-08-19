An internal investigation has been started by the Polk County Sheriff’s Department after a sheriff’s deputy was charged with drunk driving, second offense, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Sheriff Brent Waak made the announcement Sunday evening, Aug. 15, that Anthony F. Grimm, 48, had been on administrative leave since his arrest on Sunday, July 5, in the village of Cameron.
Waak said the incident happened while the deputy was off duty.
According to a complaint filed Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, Deputy Grimm was identified as the driver of a sport utility vehicle stopped by a Cameron police officer on the night of Sunday, July 5, 2020, in the village limits.
Earlier, the officer got a report about a vehicle “all over the road and going at least 80 mph,” going north on County Hwy. SS, toward Cameron.
The defendant allegedly refused to take a field sobriety or breath test, the complaint said.
At one point during their contact, the defendant allegedly told the officer there were two firearms in the center console.
The officer eventually found a Ruger 1911 and a Beretta. The Ruger was not loaded, the complaint said. The officer said the Beretta was loaded but did not have a round in the chamber.
The defendant was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, Barron, for a blood test. Later results showed a blood alcohol content of .237, between two and three times the state’s legal limit of intoxication.
A records check showed that Grimm had a 2015 conviction on his record for “operating a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.”
In the Aug. 15 press release, Sheriff Waak said that before being placed on leave, Deputy Grimm was assigned to general investigations since January 2020.
Waak said his department would make no further comment pending the outcome of the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.