A four-block stretch of La Salle Avenue, scheduled to begin in spring 2021 and including sewers, water mains, sidewalks, curbs and pavement, will cost just shy of $2.9 million, according to information shared with the Barron City Utility Commission.
At its regular monthly meeting Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at City Hall, commissioners were given a cost breakdown for the project by City Engineer Teresa Anderson, of MSA Professional Services.
The project will be completed between Seventh Street (on the west, including the corner where WESTconsin Credit Union is located) to Memorial Drive on the east (which connects La Salle with the Barron Area Community Center, Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, and Barron High School).
Cost estimates include:
• Sanitary sewers, $239,000
• Water mains, $315,300.
• Storm sewers $134,000
• Streets, curbs, gutters (including excavation of old pavement and utilities), $1,052,000.
Together with $371,000 in engineering fees, $35,000 in administration expenses and $40,000 in property acquisition costs, the total cost comes to $2,187,200.
The city recently obtained a $1 million federal Community Development Block Grant to help pay for the project.
Remaining costs will be financed through local means, including fees, assessment and borrowing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.