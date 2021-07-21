There is a seat opening on the Barron City Council.
At last week’s Council meeting Kevin Haller, who has put in a decade of service as Ward 2 Alderman, announced he would resign, effective July 31, because he is moving out of the city.
Haller was just re-elected to the seat this past spring for a 2-year term.
At the July 13 City Council meeting, Haller said he didn’t plan to leave this soon, but a “real estate opportunity” came up.
City legal counsel Andrew Harrington said the mayor and remaining Council members should consider appointing someone to the seat until next spring—rather than the remainder of the term—and hold a special election in 2022.
Haller has served on the City Council since 2011.
Anyone in Ward two interested in being appointed to the seat should contact City Hall for more information. Ward 2 encompasses Barron’s southeastern neighborhoods, south of Hwy. 8.
