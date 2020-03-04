As winter wanes and spring is on the horizon, many professionals in the Barron County medical community continue to focus on the effects of influenza among area residents, as well as throughout the state the nation as well.
But there are vaccines for the flu and, as yet, there isn’t one for COVID-19, or coronavirus, a disease that has drawn worldwide attention since its outbreak last year in China.
Compared to flu, the effects of coronavirus – also known as COVID-19 -- have been minimal – at least as far as those who fall victim to it are concerned. But as the disease spreads and the number of sick people mount (as well as half a dozen deaths reported in Washington State earlier this week), more people are paying attention to the threat.
At the Barron County Government Center Monday, March 3, it was noted that hand sanitizer is a hard item to find – either on store shelves or online providers.
The same goes for surgical masks, according to some local consumers.
Thousands of Barron County residents sustained financial losses last week and into this week as the stock market took some of its biggest dips since the start of the Great Recession in 2008.
And in the Far East, where the virus continues to spread the fastest, the Japanese government is approaching a difficult decision – whether to postpone or cancel the 2020 Summer Olympic Games later this year.
Closer to home, public health officials concerned about the flu still caution people to wash their hands, stay home when they’re sick, and rest up before returning to work or sending kids back to school.
But that doesn’t mean they aren’t paying attention to coronavirus.
“The risk for COVID-19 is still low for the U.S. while influenza activity remains high,” Laura Sauve, RN, Barron County Public Health Officer, said in an email Friday, Feb. 27. “The same prevention messages are being promoted for both -- hand washing, stay home when you’re ill, cover your cough, etc.”
Local public health officials continue to be “notified of people who have high risk travel or potential contact with anyone exposed to COVID-19,” Sauve added. “We follow up with them, determine risk based on guidance from (the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), and follow those recommendations to protect the public.”
Larry Lutwick, M.D., infectious disease specialist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, offered some further information on the disease.
“The situation is clearly fluid, as one can easily see from the news media,” he said in a Monday, March 3, email. “The CDC has issued travel advisories (for) China, South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan. The number of cases (has) rapidly increased in northern Italy, South Korea and Iran, with spillover in travelers from those areas to other countries, including the USA and those in Europe. The number of cases in these countries is likely to increase with the significant potential for local spread.”
Lutwick said travel within the U.S. “seems generally unaffected as yet, but the situation could change quickly.”
He said area residents should make individual decisions on traveling to affected areas of the globe, especially based on their age.
“Most of the severe cases in this epidemic have occurred in persons over 60 years old, especially those with underlying heart or lung diseases,” he said. “As we are seeing now, secondary spread to non-travelers with underlying illnesses is (also) occurring.”
Lutwick said the effectiveness of surgical masks “is debatable,” and, like Sauve, recommended hand washing as a more effective precaution.
The last time there was a worldwide event like COVID-19 was in 2003, when the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak took place.
But COVID-19 is different, Lutwik noted.
“While a similar virus to the one that caused SARS in 2003, (coronavirus) seems more efficiently transmissible in person-to-person spread and more likely to cause little or no symptoms, yet still be transmissible to others who might to susceptible to more severe forms of the infection,” he said.
“The case fatality rate for this virus is 2-3 percent with most of the deaths, as said earlier, in older persons with underlying diseases. SARS had a case fatality rate of about 10 percent.,” Lutwick added.
