An Almena man ended up with serious injuries, a trip to the hospital, and five traffic citations, after a one-vehicle rollover accident in the town of Clinton shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The victim, Valentine Jose Salas Sanchez, 26, 760 13th Ave., Almena, was identified as the driver found pinned in the wreckage of a 2007 Ford Explorer in the 700 block of 13th Avenue, about two miles south of Almena, on Friday morning, Aug. 16.
The Sheriff’s Department reports the vehicle was going east on 13th Avenue when it crossed the centerline and went into the north ditch. The vehicle then struck a driveway embankment and flipped on its side.
Paged to the scene were sheriff’s deputies, Turtle Lake First Responders and Almena Fire Department. A helicopter flew the victim to Eau Claire for treatment.
The accident report said the driver smelled of alcohol but was flown from the scene before he was identified. Several open beer cans were in the car.
The report said Sanchez was cited for driving without a valid license, operating a vehicle without carrying a license, transportation of open intoxicants in a vehicle, inattentive driving and operating a vehicle without insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.