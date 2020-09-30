Barron, WI (54812)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 55F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.