Action on a controversial “local health ordinance” under consideration by Barron County authorities has been postponed to a meeting next Monday morning, Aug. 31, 2020, at Barron.
The County Board’s Health and Human Services Committee has scheduled a meeting at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 31 to consider enactment of an ordinance requested nearly a month ago by the Department of Health and Human Services, as part of a countywide strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The Health and Human Services Committee was scheduled to discuss the ordinance Monday, Aug. 24, but there was not enough room for all members of the public who wanted to attend the meeting.
Before proceeding with the rest of the agenda, the committee voted to postpone discussion on the ordinance for a week.
Since the Wisconsin Legislature successfully overruled a closure of “non-essential businesses” in the state in late May 2020, COVID-19 has been on a steady increase both in Wisconsin and Barron County, committee members were told.
Locally, more than 320 cases had been reported in Barron County as of Aug. 24, along with three deaths.
At the Health and Human Services Committee meeting July 27, members were asked to consider enacting an emergency ordinance that would require people to wear protective face coverings, and would limit the number of individuals allowed in bars, restaurants and other small businesses.
In the meantime, the Wisconsin Counties Association produced a 60-page summary of existing state law as it pertains to communicable disease regulations.
Prepared by the Madison-based law firm of von Briesen & Roper, the document says (in part) that state law allows counties “to address situations involving the presence of a communicable disease in a particular individual or group of persons.”
The law even allows a county health officer to “petition a court seeking an order to enforce” an order regarding those individuals or groups.
However, the law firm also said that “a local health officer’s authority to issue orders applicable to the public at large … is not as precisely defined in statute and such orders are not addressed in the administrative code.”
Von Briesen & Roper went on to say that “a local health officer has broad statutory authority to take action to prevent or suppress the spread of a communicable disease, but such authority must be exercised in a manner that is ‘reasonable’ and ‘necessary.’”
