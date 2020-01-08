Dallas resident Marsha Nelson says that when she plays the Wisconsin Lottery, she always uses numbers based on her birthday and the birthdays of her children — 4, 16, 25, 30 and 31.
On Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, that combination worked for Nelson. The next day, Dec. 10, she was declared one of two winners in the $80,000 Badger 5 Lottery.
In an interview Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, Nelson said that after purchasing her tickets, she usually leaves them with her daughter-in-law, Tina Nelson, who works at Bob & Steve’s BP Amoco, Dallas. That way, she can quickly find out if she was a winner.
“So, they knew I had won before I did,” Nelson said. “I came to (the convenience store) that day and they said they didn’t think I should leave — you just won the Badger 5.”
Nelson drove to Madison Dec. 16 to verify her identity and pick up her prize.
“It was my birthday - so it was a nice birthday gift,” she said.
She and another winner split a lottery prize of $80,000 (before taxes).
Nelson said she plans to use some of the prize money to pay bills and take a family trip to Mexico.
Nelson said she graduated from high school in Colfax but has lived in the Dallas area most of her adult life.
The Badger 5 Lottery invites people to pick five different numbers from 1 to 31. Entrants can play up to seven days in advance at one time.
