She’s the winner!

 Marsha Nelson, right, stands with Brionna Hacken, an employee at Bob & Steve’s BP Amoco, Dallas, in a photo taken Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Hacken sold Nelson a winning $40,000 lottery ticket on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Photo by Bob Zientara

Dallas resident Marsha Nelson says that when she plays the Wisconsin Lottery, she always uses numbers based on her birthday and the birthdays of her children — 4, 16, 25, 30 and 31.

On Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, that combination worked for Nelson. The next day, Dec. 10, she was declared one of two winners in the $80,000 Badger 5 Lottery.

In an interview Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, Nelson said that after purchasing her tickets, she usually leaves them with her daughter-in-law, Tina Nelson, who works at Bob & Steve’s BP Amoco, Dallas. That way, she can quickly find out if she was a winner.

“So, they knew I had won before I did,” Nelson said. “I came to (the convenience store) that day and they said they didn’t think I should leave — you just won the Badger 5.”

Nelson drove to Madison Dec. 16 to verify her identity and pick up her prize.

“It was my birthday - so it was a nice birthday gift,” she said.

She and another winner split a lottery prize of $80,000 (before taxes).

Nelson said she plans to use some of the prize money to pay bills and take a family trip to Mexico.

Nelson said she graduated from high school in Colfax but has lived in the Dallas area most of her adult life.

The Badger 5 Lottery invites people to pick five different numbers from 1 to 31. Entrants can play up to seven days in advance at one time.