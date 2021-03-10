A 17-year-old Ridgeland man sustained what the Barron County Sheriff’s Department termed “significant injuries” after the car he was driving collided with a pickup truck Friday afternoon, March 5, 2021, at the intersection of 11 ½ Avenue and 16th Street (Poor Farm Road) south of Barron.
The Sheriff’s Department reported that Ridgeland resident Riley Allen Becker was later cited for operating a vehicle while under the influence and failure to yield the right of way.
Slightly injured in the crash was 18-year-old Grant Luke Stabenow, Hillsdale, according to an accident report.
Both drivers were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland for treatment.
According to the report, Stabenow was going south on 16th Street in a 1997 Chevrolet pickup at 2:48 p.m. March 5, approaching 11 ½ Avenue from the north.
Becker, who was driving a 2008 Chevy Malibu, was going east on 11 1/2 Avenue, approaching a stop sign on 16th Street. He stopped, but failed to yield as he turned left to go north on 16th Street. The vehicles collided in the intersection.
The report said the pickup rolled and entered the ditch. The sedan was pushed back south of the intersection and came to rest in the northbound lane. Barron-Maple Grove firefighters later extricated Becker from the wreckage.
This is the second serious collision along Poor Farm Road in the past nine months. On June 9, 2020, Barron resident Tyler Gruetzmacher suffered serious injuries when the car he was driving southbound on 16th Street was struck by a vehicle that went through a stop sign at the intersection of 16th Street and 10th Avenue.
