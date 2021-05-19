A county-owned building leased to the Rice Lake Unified School District could become new offices for two Barron County social service departments, according to elected officials and county department heads.
On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, members of the County Board of Supervisors Property Committee toured the Ann Street School in downtown Rice Lake, together with representatives of the county Health and Human Services Department, and the Barron-based Aging and Disability Resource Center, which serves Barron and two neighboring counties.
According to County Administrator Jeff French, the building is valued at $2.6 million and is currently leased to the Rice Lake Area School District.
First used as an elementary school in the 1970s, the building was renovated/expanded on at least one occasion before it was acquired by the county, visitors learned.
The lease will expire July 31, 2021, and the school district expects to vacate the building by Aug. 31, according to Pat Blackhaller, school district business manager.
“Many of the families and individuals we work with are located within or near the Rice Lake area,” said Stacey Frolik, county Health and Human Services director.
“With the barriers of accessible and reliable transportation this Rice Lake office will make supporting those who require our services much easier.”
The DHHS provides many of its services in the client’s home community and/or in their homes, she added.
“By having a hub in Rice Lake, workers also have a more convenient office to work out of between visits that can accommodate work versus downtime because of the drive to and from Rice Lake from Barron,” Frolik said.
Jennifer Jako, director of the Aging and Disability Resource Center, said her office is looking to see if the building could serve as “a new location of our Nutrition Program central kitchen and our adult day respite program.”
ADRC now uses a commercial kitchen at Ventures, Cameron, which it doesn’t own, she added.
“The program growth over the last year and anticipated growth over the next decade -- related to our growing aging population -- means we need to explore larger space opportunities to help plan for our needs,” Jako said.
ADRC is also exploring the potential use of the Ann Street building for a new location of the Daybreak adult day respite program, she added.
“We currently use space at the Rice Lake Senior Center and the Methodist Church in Barron, which we do not own,” she said. “Both programs could benefit from potential long term cost savings if they were in county-owned buildings.
