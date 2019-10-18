A semi-trailer truck carrying mail and a van collided in the 800 block of U.S. Hwy. 8 near Almena shortly before 5 a.m. , Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
The Barron County Sheriff's Department reported that an unidentified 44-year-old man was killed in the crash. A 51-year-old man was taken to Barron Hospital for treatment, the Sheriff's Department added. Names were withheld pending notification of family members.
County Dispatch logs indicated that the road was blocked blocked for several hours, while special equipment was summoned from Wisconsin Dells to help with accident reconstruction.
The highway reopened at 1:45 p.m. Oct. 17.
A citizen reported a two-vehicle crash with one vehicle on fire at 4:52 a.m. Responding to the scene were the Barron County Sheriff's Department, the Almena Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
