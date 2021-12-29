A pair of 17-year-old suspects will be charged today, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in connection with a stabbing in Rice Lake on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 23, according to the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.
According to District Attorney Brian Wright, a delinquency petition has also been filed for a third individual identified as a suspect in the stabbing of an adult male on the night of Dec. 23 at Glenwood Commons, a housing complex at the southeast corner of College Drive and South Street, near the Northwood Technical College campus
Wright declined further comment on the incident, pending additional court action.
The original call to the county 911 center reported that there was “a large fight outside (the housing complex), four people against one,” which was reported to dispatchers just after 7 p.m. Dec. 23.
The suspects were reported to be “leaving in a 2015 Chevy Silverado,” going east on South Street toward Main Street.
Meanwhile, a woman reported that she had spoken to the male victim, and told dispatchers that the individual “was stabbed and ... bleeding from the back.”
According to a Dec. 28 release from the Rice Lake Police Department, the victim was an adult male. The release did not include a name.
Rice Lake Police, Barron County Sheriff’s deputies, and Marshfield Medical Center ambulance were dispatched to the scene.
Officers were advised that all four of the missing individuals were to be considered suspects, although witnesses did give dispatchers the first name of the male individual who had wielded the knife.
Meanwhile, bulletins went out to surrounding counties to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle.
About two hours later -- just after 9 p.m. -- dispatchers were notified that the suspect vehicle had been found and a tow truck was requested. According to the Rice Lake Police Department press release, the suspects were arrested in Ridgeland by sheriff’s deputies.
The suspects were later transported to the Rice Lake Police Department. City officers then went to Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake to speak with the victim.
Dispatch records added that shortly before 3 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24, a Rice Lake officer reported they were on the way to a juvenile detention facility in La Crosse.
The Western Regional Adolescent Services website describes the facility as one that “serves children lawfully detained in Wisconsin (who) are at least 10 years old but less than 18 years old.”
The facility is located at the La Crosse County Health and Human Services Building.
