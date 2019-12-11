Joseph Vierkandt, assistant chief of police for the Amery Police Department, has signed a contract to become the new Chief of Police for the city of Barron, according to Liz Jacobson, city administrator.
Vierkandt will start in his new position after Jan. 1, 2020. He will succeed retiring Chief Byron Miller.
According to his resume, Vierkandt has 18 years of experience in law enforcement. He served with the Polk County Sheriff’s Department from 2006 through 2014. During the last seven years of his tenure there (2007-2014), he was a field training officer and firearms instructor with the Sheriff’s Department.
Vierkandt joined the Amery Police Department in 2015 and has worked there up to the present time.
A member of U.S. Army National Guard from 1999 through 2007, Vierkandt deployed to Iraq as a sniper during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004-2005.
During his military service, Vierkandt earned numerous awards including the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Army Commendation, Good Conduct, National Defense Service and Armed Forces Reserve Medals, the Global War on Terrorism Medal and Iraq Campaign Medal.
During his law enforcement career, Vierkandt earned letters of commendation and recognition from Polk County (in 2008 and 2014) and was a recipient of the Wisconsin Department of Justice “Top Cop” award in 2016.
Vierkandt has completed the University of Wisconsin’s Certified Public Manager program.
