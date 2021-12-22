The last remaining individuals among the 17 members of a missionary group kidnapped in Haiti were brought home safe last week, according to their Ohio-based faith organization. Their return capped two months in captivity, days of prayer and a harrowing late-night escape with children in tow past numerous nearby guards.
A Rusk County family of four — Ryan and Melodi Korver and their children, Andre, 3, and Laura, 10 months — were among the hostages taken on Oct. 16 as part of a missionary group from Christian Aid Ministries of Ohio. The family attends Sheldon Mennonite Church southwest of Conrath.
The captive families were from Amish, Mennonite and other Anabaptist communities in Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oregon, and Ontario, Canada. Two were released last month and three were set free on Dec. 5, but most of them spent more than two months in captivity.
According to Christian Aid Ministries officials, the 12 remaining hostages plotted their escape and they felt “God calling them to leave.”
Christian Aid Ministries spokesman Weston Showalter said the ordeal has taken a long time and has been a difficult experience. He added when the group united in the knowledge God was calling them to leave it became one of the greatest miracles they experienced.
“Over the time of their captivity, God gave various hostages a desire to attempt an escape, but it took them a while to all agree on when or how this should take place. To attempt such a thing would be dangerous. They sought God in prayer over and over again, seeking direction from Him,” Showalter said. “It took time and God’s work, but after much discussion and prayer, they became solidly united and decided God was leading them this way. The hostages shared that this eventual sense of unity was in itself a great miracle.”
The hostages endured harsh conditions, according to church officials.
They were threatened on multiple occasions. They were given severely contaminated bathing water that caused serious sores to develop on their bodies. They suffered a large number of insect bites that developed into serious, festering sores from the contaminated water. They received basic hygiene items like toothbrushes and toilet paper, although the supplies were limited. Sleeping accommodations were tight as they were generally in a barricaded house for the night. They sometimes had fans that ran a few hours at night. They were relocated several times. They wondered if death was near in some cases.
Though held in different rooms, they would sing, sometimes being joined by other hostages not from their group. Although they couldn’t always see the other hostages, they would talk through the walls to encourage them from God’s Word.
They extended kindness to other hostages as they were able, sometimes sharing food and water with them. In times when they faced fear and danger during the night, they prayed that God would wake believers around the world and nudge them to pray for them.
“And that truly did happen,” Showalter said. “On this side we hear of people who were awakened at night with a sense of urgency to pray.”
One hostage reported “spiritual warfare in that place,” often hearing the beat of voodoo drums at night and seeing other signs of “overt satanic worship.”
The hostages waited for a sign from God. When the word came, they slipped out.
On Dec.15, they put on their shoes, and packed pouches of water in their clothes for the journey. They stacked their mattresses in a corner and prepared to leave.
When they sensed the timing was right, they found a way to open the door that was closed and blocked, filed silently to the path they had chosen to follow, and quickly left the place they were held, despite the fact that numerous guards were close by.
They headed toward a mountain feature they recognized, following a direction northwest toward safety determined by the stars.
This group included a married couple, a 10-month-old baby, a 3-year-old child, a 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, four single men and two single women.
“With God’s help, protection, and leading, they quickly made their way through the night,” Showalter said.
They walked for possibly as much as 10 miles, traveling through woods and thickets, working through thorns and briars.
In a quote provided by the organization, one of the hostages said, “Two hours [of the walk] were through fierce brambles. We were in gang territory the whole hike.”
As day began to dawn, they eventually found someone who helped them make a phone call for help.
A U.S. Coast Guard plane left Haiti on Thursday, Dec. 16, with the remaining freed hostages, according to Christian Aid Ministries General Director David Troyer. He confirmed the safe return of all 17 staff members who had been held hostage in Haiti by the 400 Mawozo gang.
“Prior to this final deliverance, we praise God for how He made a way for the other hostages to be released. All of these steps were obviously leading up to the end of this two-month journey of difficulty,” Showalter said. “No doubt your prayers to Almighty God played a part in all the hostages now being reunited with their loved ones.”
The missionaries were in Haiti to build homes destroyed in a recent earthquake. Some were there on a multi-year commitment.
The hostages also shared that they were never physically hurt or abused during their time in captivity, according to church officials.
Taken captive
For the weeks leading up to Oct. 16, the ministry staff were excited about visiting an orphanage supported by the organization. The director of the orphanage had invited them to come, Showalter said.
It was a calm beautiful Saturday morning as the group gathered to pray before loading up in the van, according to Showalter. The team in Haiti was always looking for opportunities to go out to spend time with the Haitian people, so it was no wonder that a large group was looking forward to the visit to the orphanage, he said.
“Traveling in Haiti is never easy, but our staff valued opportunities like this to visit Haitian homes, clinics, schools and orphanages that we help to support,” Showalter said.
The hostages reported “a very enjoyable day at the orphanage” after taking about 1-1/2 hours to get there. They arrived around 10 a.m. and stayed until about 1 p.m.
“They interviewed the children and enjoyed seeing the facility. Even now, they have fond memories of their time there, interacting with the children,” Showalter said.
It was 5-10 minutes after leaving the orphanage they saw a roadblock ahead of them, according to Showalter.
“They attempted to turn around, but were overtaken by the kidnappers who chased them down in a pickup truck. The kidnappers blocked their way, surrounded their vehicle and took control,” Showalter said.
The driver, the Canadian staff member, was taken out of the van by the hostage taker.
“The others in the group wondered if they would ever see him again,” Showalter said. “As the kidnappers took over their van and drove wildly to get them to a secluded area, our workers prayed out loud and sang the song, ‘The Angel of the Lord Encampeth Round About Them.’”
Showalter clarified the account of a Haitian driver for the missionaries is not factual as there were no Haitians with the group.
In captivity
All the hostages were taken to a small house, where they were placed in a small room about 10 ft. x 12 ft. They were also reunited with their driver. They spent the first night almost sleepless with nearly no space for all of them to lie down. In this small room, there were several mattresses.
“Some sat up, some stood and some laid down. Everyone endured heat, mosquitoes and uncertainty about what would happen to them,” Showalter said.
After a few days in captivity, their days developed a pattern.
“We are grateful that the kidnappers allowed them to go outside during the day,” Showalter said.
They spent many hours of each day praying, singing, and encouraging each other. They did not have a Bible, but they recited Bible verses by memory among themselves. They prayed for their captors and told them about God’s love and their need to repent.
The mission workers started each day with a time of worship, sharing inspiration with each other, singing, and praying. They spent many hours singing, praying and encouraging others. It was common for singing and encouraging to get on a roll leading to morning devotions sometime running to noon.
The kidnappers provided Haitian breakfast spaghetti and hard-boiled eggs. Sometimes hostages were glad for a change when they got corn mush, scrambled eggs and other foods, although it generally was not a large amount.
Each afternoon, the hostages would gather and pray for their release. In the evening, they received a meal of rice and beans with fish sauce and sometimes vegetable paste.
On Thanksgiving Day they got a traditional Haitian stew that some enjoyed. At one location they were being held, they were thankful to have coconuts to eat. Although they received food each day, they were often still hungry after eating what was given to them.
In the evening, they would have another time of sharing inspiration, singing, and praying.
“Their solid faith in the Lord Jesus helped carry them through dark and difficult days,” Showalter said.
The kidnappers provided large amounts of baby food for the small children, and even the guards enjoyed talking to the youngest.
Food for the adults was often in small portions.
“There were times they faced hunger,” Showalter said. “They had access to clean drinking water during their captivity, although they shared that it was a constant challenge to get sufficient water for the group.”
They received water to bathe, although it was severely contaminated and caused serious sores to develop on many of them. Numerous people from the group got a large number of insect bites that developed into serious sores from the contaminated water. They improvised and did what they could to soothe the festering sores.
“One way they tried was to boil water and add ashes to it, using this mixture to soak their sore feet,” Showalter said.
In prayer
About half way through their time in captivity, the hostages set up an around-the-clock prayer schedule, with the hostages taking turns praying for a half hour during the day and an hour during the night. One hostage would pray for one time slot, then hand the watch to the next hostage who would take their turn. Even through the night, they prayed while fighting sleep. They passed the watch on, continuing in prayer.
“Little did they know that Christians in the United States, Canada, and other parts of the world were doing exactly the same thing, praying in 15-minute time slots, around the clock, for their release and their protection,” Showalter said.
The hostages were able to develop a sense of relationship with the hostage takers, according to Showalter.
“Our staff encouraged them to find another way to provide for themselves by working the land and using the resources that God has given. They assured the hostage takers of their love for their souls. They pointed them to Jesus,” Showalter said. “The hostages spoke to the gang leader on several occasions, boldly reminding him of God and warning him of God’s eventual judgement if he and the gang members continue in their ways. While the gang members have their own unique type of camaraderie, we hope they will be influenced by the glimpse they received of the body of Christ in action, and true camaraderie based on the love of Jesus.”
Showalter said the hostages faced a difficult time and discouragement, but they were able to band together. They stood together, reminding each other of God’s faithfulness and care, he added.
The song, “The Angel of the Lord Encampeth Round about Them” became a favorite, according to Showalter.
“In addition to singing it while the kidnapping was taking place, they sang it many other times as an expression of faith in God’s protection,” he said
Back home
Showalter called the days waiting “long and agonizing.”
The families waited and prayed for their loved ones. Assigned ministry staff had a conference call with the hostages twice a day.
“All the families of the hostages developed a close bond during this experience. They stood together, all of them from churches that rallied around them with love and support,” Showalter said.
Church officials became encouraged and hopeful with the Nov.20 release of two hostages. Three more hostages were released on Dec. 5.
Another week passed.
“People around the world prayed and fasted, pleading with God to deliver the remaining 12. Churches gathered several nights in a row, praying for God to deliver,” Showalter said. “As these things were taking place here, the hostages were sensing God nudging them to attempt an escape.”
“They were finally free!” officials said in an announcement detailing their escape. “This gives us great joy and thankfulness to God.”
Church officials said their prayers had been answered and issued thanks to the Lord and people around the world.
“We say thank you to the multitudes of people worldwide who prayed, who cared, who wept with us, and who sent notes of encouragement to the families of the hostages. You cannot know how big a blessing you all were and are! We thank the U.S. government and all others who assisted in the safe return of our hostages,” the group said in a press release.
“We glorify God for answered prayer. The remaining 12 hostages are free. Join us in praising God that all 17 of our loved ones are now safe. Thank you for your fervent prayers throughout the past two months,” church leaders stated on the group’s website.
“Everyone, including the 10-month-old baby, the 3-year-old boy, and the 6-year-old boy, seem to be doing reasonably well,” Troyer stated.
While Troyer also expressed gratitude to God, families of the hostages, all those who prayed, the U.S. government, the news media and more, he also posted the following note to the kidnappers:
“We do not know all of the challenges you face. We do believe that violence and oppression of others can never be justified. You caused our hostages and their families a lot of suffering. However, Jesus taught us by word and by His own example that the power of forgiving love is stronger than the hate of violent force. Therefore, we extend forgiveness to you. The hostages told you plainly how you can also be forgiven by God, if you repent. Our desire is that you and all who hear or read this statement may come to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ, our Savior, the Son of God, and the Prince of Peace. Jesus died for all so that all can be saved.”
About the ministry
Christian Aid Ministries, founded in 1981, is a nonprofit organization for Amish, Mennonite, and other conservative Anabaptist groups and individuals. They provide basic needs like food, clothing and medicines. It also offers self-help resources and supplies Bibles and Bible story books and other Christian literature.
Christian Aid Ministries operates various programs in Haiti that minister to physical and spiritual needs. They have been on the ground in Haiti for 30 years, officials said on the organization’s website.
Christian Aid Ministries says its work throughout Haiti includes supporting thousands of needy school children, distributing Bibles and Christian literature, supplying medicines for numerous clinics, teaching Haitian pastors, and providing food for the elderly and vulnerable. It has also been actively involved in coordinating a rebuilding project for those who lost their homes in the August 2021 earthquake.
“We go to dangerous places in many parts of the world, because that is usually where the biggest needs are,” the organization’s website states.
About the kidnappers
The 400 Mawozo gang had asked for $17 million total, apparently $1 million for each hostage, according to many published news reports. In a video released shortly after the abduction, the group’s leader threatened to kill the hostages if its demands are not met.
Christian Aid Ministries officials said some had raised funds to pay the ransom but did not detail who contributed the money or whether any payments were made.
“Although we are deeply relieved and rejoice greatly that the hostages are free at last, we realize their journey back to normal life has only begun. They and their families need your continued prayers, support and encouragement,” church leaders said. “We respectfully ask the news media, well-meaning friends and acquaintances, and all others to please allow the freed hostages and their families the space and privacy they need as they recover from their two-month ordeal and resume their lives.”
State of affairs
U.S. State Department officials and the FBI had been on the ground in Haiti, working to secure the release of the hostages. In August, the State Department issued a travel advisory for Haiti that stated to not travel to the nation due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest and COVID-19.
The advisory stated kidnapping is widespread and victims regularly include U.S. citizens, violent crime such as armed robbery and carjacking is common and protests, demonstrations, tire burning and roadblocks are frequent, unpredictable and can turn violent.
Troyer said present conditions make it difficult to operate in Haiti, but leaders do not want to abandon Haitians in perhaps their greatest hour of need.
“There will be a pause no doubt,” Troyer said.
