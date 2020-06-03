Cities across the United States were racked by violent protests and riots in the aftermath of the killing of Minneapolis resident George Floyd during a May 25, 2020, encounter with Minneapolis, Minn., police officers.
As thousands took to the streets in the Twin Cities, additional tens of thousands also protested Floyd’s death in communities as small as Fargo, N.D., and as large as New York City, where a curfew was declared early this week for the first time in decades.
While many protested peacefully, riots and numerous fires broke out in Minneapolis, prompting the deployment of the National Guard – in the Twin Cities and other locations across the country.
Locally, there were at least two connections to larger events. The first incident was the defacement of a three-season picnic shelter at Anderson Park Saturday night, May 30, 2020, by a vandal who spray-painted an abbreviation for Black Lives Matter, together with a warning: “No Justice, No Peace.”
The graffiti had been largely removed by press time Tuesday, June 2, thanks to the work of the Street Department, according to city sources.
But the offender or offenders are still at large, and the case remains an active investigation, according to Police Chief Joe Vierkandt.
Meanwhile, Barron native and 1998 Barron High School graduate Reggie “Reg” Zeller and his wife, Melissa Niebes, who live close to where some of the most violent protests took place in Minneapolis, sent photos that show local business owners boarding up their windows, as well as uniformed National Guard members protecting various buildings – including the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank.
Investigation continues
On Tuesday, June 2, Vierkandt said that the suspect in the act of vandalism – described by police as a black male – remains at large and unidentified. At least two other people were seen fleeing the park, but they couldn’t be identified, he added.
“We have no leads as yet,” Vierkandt said Tuesday morning. “We are following up with several videos from cameras at various places in the city.”
The Police Department is also asking for the help of citizens, whether they witnessed something Saturday night, or if they have so-called “doorbell cameras” which may have captured video of the suspect or suspects.
Vierkandt said he has enlisted the help of the Barron Somali community. He said the Police Department reached out to Somali residents as early as last Friday, a day before the vandalism was committed.
At the time, Minneapolis had been the scene of violent acts of arson and vandalism for two successive nights.
On June 2, Vierkandt met with Isaak Mohamed, a member of the Barron Area School District staff and a liaison with the Somali community, in pursuit of the investigation.
A native of St Paul, Vierkandt said the situation in the Twin Cities hit home, personally.
“We’ve seen 300 buildings destroyed, and it’s saddening,” he said. “But we have also seen peaceful protests and hundreds of people who are working to clean up the city and protect property. There are a lot of good folks doing good things.”
Barron native watches protests
On Tuesday morning, June 2, former Barron resident Reg Zeller said things seem to be returning to a semblance of normality in the Minneapolis neighborhood where he lives with his wife, Melissa Niebes.
“We were close to where the largest peaceful demonstrations took place, north of the downtown area near the Hennepin Avenue bridge,” he said.
“Except for some graffiti and a couple cracked windows, here and there, there isn’t a lot of damage – certainly not as bad as the looting and rioting (and arson fires) on Lake Street or near the (intersection of) 38th and Chicago.”
Zeller said he and Nieves were near their home when the National Guard showed up with Humvees, combat fatigues and automatic rifles. And they noted that one of the first places given protection was the Federal Reserve Bank, which is about half a block from their home.
“The (protesters) were able to move around, during the daytime, without any interference, but they weren’t going to let people anywhere near (the bank),” Zeller said.
Life was already strange and out of the ordinary because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and then things got really strange when the protests broke out, he added.
“It’s too bad, because yesterday (Monday, June 1), was the first day that the bars and restaurants around here could open their patios outside,” Zeller said. “It’s been brutal for a lot of small business owners – like salt in an already big wound.”
Zeller is the owner of Ermak Foundry and Machining, of Chaska, Minn.
