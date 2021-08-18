The shooting of a man in Mikana was the result of a police officer making a split-second decision out of concern for himself and his fellow officers when threatened by an angry, unpredictable individual, according to a report released by the Barron County District Attorney on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
DA Brian Wright stated, “On July 14, Deputy (Anthony) Weigand fired two shots from his department-issued rifle at Dylan Hancock, who had shouldered and was pointing a loaded AR rifle at Deputy Weigand. One of the bullets struck Dylan Hancock in the neck. Dylan Hancock survived. However, as result of his injuries, he is a quadriplegic.”
Wright issued an 11-page report detailing the day of the shooting and announcing that he would file no charges against the officer.
Wright did not say whether or not Hancock, 30, would be charged.
“Deputy Weigand was justified in his use of deadly force in response to the actions taken by Dylan Hancock that forced Deputy Weigand to make a split-second decision to defend himself and other sheriff’s deputies from death or great bodily harm,” Wright stated.
The report states that at approximately 6:47 p.m. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald received a call from someone identified only as A.J.W. requesting to speak with an officer regarding threats from Hancock, who is A.J.W.’s nephew. Hancock had allegedly sent a photo of a gun pointed at A.J.W.’s house and made threatening statements. A.J.W. reported concerns that Hancock wanted to “commit suicide by cop.”
Fitzgerald assigned three officers to respond.
Weigand was not among them, only responding after hearing from fellow officer, Andrew Krahenbuhl, of police radio reports about the situation. Both were at the Barron County Fairgrounds and responded to Mikana in “emergency mode.” Both are members of the department’s Emergency Response Team.
According to the report, Weigand arrived at 8:04 p.m. and parked his squad directly in view of Hancock’s open bedroom window.
Hancock started yelling and screaming as soon has Weigand arrived, and started a “countdown” of three minutes for officers to leave.
Weigand had taken cover behind the engine block of his patrol vehicle around the time Hancock reached the 30-second mark.
Shortly thereafter, fellow deputy, Jeffrey Wolfe arrived and parked his squad behind Weigand’s.
Weigand peered over the hood of his vehicle and saw Hancock had a rifle shouldered in a shooting position and was aiming down the sights at him. Weigand was unsure of Wolfe’s position at that time.
Deputy Weigand ducked down behind his vehicle and reported to dispatch that the suspect was pointing a gun at him.
While crouched down, Weigand shouldered his rifle and raised up above the hood to visually locate Hancock. He observed Hancock still in the shooting position.
Wright stated that at that moment Weigand feared for the safety of himself, his fellow officers and Hancock’s father, who was still in the house. Weigand yelled for Hancock to drop the gun, then fired two shots and ducked for cover.
Wright relays the following information from Weigand’s body camera.
20:04:57 Deputy Weigand arrived on scene and exited his patrol vehicle, which was parked directly in front of and to the south of Dylan Hancock’s bedroom.
20:06:32 Hancock announced to law enforcement that they had two minutes to leave.
20:08:06 Hancock announced that they had 30 seconds to leave.
20:11:03 Weigand communicated, “He’s got a gun pointed at us! He’s got a gun!”
20:11:07 Weigand yelled, “Drop the gun!” and then fired two shots from his rifle.
20:11:11 Weigand communicated over radio “312 Barron shots fired!”
20:11:28 Weigand asked Deputy Wolfe where he was. Weigand moved south across 26 7/8 Avenue to a position of cover behind a truck near Duputy Wolfe. Weigand yelled to Wolfe, “He’s got a [expletive] AR pointed at us!” After taking cover, Weigand told Wolfe, “He had a an AR pointed at me!”
Hancock was no longer visible in the window. His father exited the house with two rifles and placed them on a bench outside the house shortly after Weigand fired his rifle. Hancock’s father told Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation officers that a 10mm rifle was laying across Hancock’s legs where he fell.
The DCI also conducted an investigation and ruled that Weigand followed procedure and that his actions were justified.
Deputies entered the house and rendered medical aid to Hancock until EMS arrived. Hancock was airlifted to Regions Hospital in Minnesota, where his BAC was found to be .09.
Wright reported that earlier that day Hancock appeared in court at 10 a.m. on a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. In that case, Hancock allegedly made threats to A.J.W., including some aimed at the Mikana General Store and making the Mikana Fourth of July parade “look like a Las Vegas country music festival,” presumably a reference to the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting.
That case remains open, with the next court date Sept. 22.
Between the time officers first responded and Weigand arrived, Hancock allegedly ignored frequent requests from officers to step away from his gun and exit the residence.
According to an Aug. 15 post on a caringbridge.org site for Hancock, “Dylan has been making great progress in the last few weeks. He has been transferred to a step-down unit within the hospital and is out of the ICU. He still has the trach but no longer needs the ventilator to breathe.
“He has been working with speech therapy and respiratory therapy daily and is now able to talk with the use of a speaking valve that gets placed on the trach. The next steps are to strengthen his swallowing muscles so he can drink and eat again. Speech therapy is scheduled daily to keep working on this task. In the meantime, he will continue to get tube feeding through the tube in his stomach. He is also getting physical and occupational therapy daily.
“This all has been an emotional roller coaster for Dylan and his family, and they all continue to need your love and support.”
Wright’s full report can be viewed at www.news-shield.com.
