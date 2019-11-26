Barron, WI (54812)

Today

Cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will increase late. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.