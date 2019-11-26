A fleeing driver who eluded no fewer than eight law enforcement officers has been charged with traffic-related offenses, according to dispatch records for the city of Barron and Barron County, as well as county Circuit Court records.
The suspect is identified as 37-year-old Jess Blake, 231 S. Mill St., Barron. Court records show he was charged with four traffic-related violations, including operating to the left of the centerline and failing to stop at a stop sign. Court records also show the suspect was a defendant in an active case of driving while revoked at the time of Saturday’s pursuit.
Dispatch logs say that the officers chased a southbound vehicle on 19th Street at speeds of 80 to 100 mph, in an incident that began shortly before 8 p.m. in Rice Lake.
It was reported the fleeing vehicle shut its lights off to elude capture. Officers were unable to find it despite multiple checks along 19th Street (the Airport Road) between Rice Lake and County Hwy. W, west of Cameron.
Officers sought and received permission from the District Attorney’s office to track the suspect’s telephone because the incident “relates to an emergency involving danger of death or serious injury.” But the phone was turned off.
It was later learned the suspect may have been in the company of another suspect who was wearing an ankle bracelet, and discovered the bracelet was giving off a signal in the 1500 block of 7 ½ Avenue, south of Barron.
Two subjects were seen running into a wooded area shortly after 10 p.m.
Suspect Blake was reportedly under arrest shortly afterward.
