Five years before he led the Milwaukee Braves to a stunning World Series victory over the powerful New York Yankees in the 1957 World Series, Hank (or, as he preferred to be known, Henry) Aaron was a skinny, 18-year-old rookie for the Eau Claire Bears, a Class C minor league affiliate with the Braves.
“I was scared as hell,” Aaron told author Jerry Poling in his 2002 book entitled “A Season Up North.”
More than 40 years later, after completing a career that – even now – includes the all-time major league records for total bases and runs batted in, Aaron was back in Eau Claire (in the mid 1990s) to attend the dedication of his bronze statue at Carson Park.
“I had goose bumps,” Aaron said in an online summary of Poling’s book.
“A lot of things happened to me in my twenty-three years as a ballplayer, but nothing touched me more than that day in Eau Claire.”
Aaron, a Hall of Famer, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the age of 86.
Information shared by three local sources seems to indicate that Barron County may have connections to Aaron’s season as a member of the Eau Claire Bears.
Let’s start with Carl Foelske, who was the grandfather of Prairie Farm resident Bart Gosnell.
“Grandpa was a catcher with the Hartford (Wisconsin) Cubs, and they were on a barnstorming tour,” Gosnell said in a Monday, Jan. 25, email. “They came to Eau Claire and played the Bears. According to Grandpa, Aaron was about 19 or so, and everyone knew he was getting called up to the Braves soon.”
The story about Foelske and Aaron found its way into Gosnell family lore.
“Grandpa passed in 1998, and my mother (who told this story several times) passed in 2020, so I have no way to confirm it,” Gosnell said.
There may be information to substantiate that story at Hartford’s Jack Russell Memorial Library, which maintains a history room staffed by volunteers.
A search of the library’s website and Facebook page indicates that most of the history room’s material is still in hard copy format, although efforts are being made to digitize the records.
Barron area resident (and former Mayor) Bard Kittelson, a lifetime baseball enthusiast (as a player and fan) clearly remembers Aaron’s rookie season as a pro.
“I can’t say I watched him in Eau Claire – although I may have,” Kittelson said Monday, Jan. 25.
“I did see him in Milwaukee,” he added. “I was playing in the Barron County League at that time.”
Kittleson (who has a ball diamond named for him in Barron’s Kiwanis Park) played for the Barron Cubs and, later, the Rice Lake Robins in the 1950s and 60s.
“I was on the Dallas team right after I got out of the service, and I played for a team sponsored by the News-Shield,” he added.
At age 88, Kittleson would have been a 20-year-old during Aaron’s rookie season at Eau Claire.
“We did see him play for the Braves, many times,” he added. “Their 3-4-5 hitters were (Eddie) Mathews, Aaron and (Joe) Adcock. They hit a lot of home runs.”
That same trio would record a total of 19 hits in the ’57 series, led by Aaron with 11, as well as 13 runs batted in, against the powerful Yankee pitching staff.
Like Kittleson, retired teacher (and Barron High School baseball coach) Arlyn Colby may have seen Aaron play in Eau Claire, but can’t recall clearly.
“Living on a small farm without much money, we didn’t get to many games,” Colby said in a Jan. 25 email.
“But I did listen on the radio all the time,” he added. “My dad took me to an Eau Claire Bears game in ‘52 or ‘53 so maybe (Aaron) was playing (during the ’52 season). I was too young.”
Colby’s recollections become clearer with Aaron on the Braves roster.
He said his father “took me to a Milwaukee Braves game in ’54, and I remember Johnny Logan and Eddie Mathews.
“The Braves won in the bottom of the 11th on a Logan single.”
Fast forward 11 years to 1965 when Colby, in his junior year in college, drove to County Stadium to see Aaron and the Braves play the visiting New York Mets.
It was “early April, (and it was a) COLD game,” he remembered. “It was the Braves’ lame duck season as they would move to Atlanta the following year. Aaron hit an early home run in the game -- and I also remember Duke Snider playing right field for the Mets.”
