Within 24 hours of the time it was to occur, a joint meeting of two key Barron County Board committees at Mosaic Technologies, Cameron, to discuss a multimillion-dollar broadband project has been cancelled, according to an announcement issued shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
Mosaic officials had been scheduled to meet with the County Board’s Executive and Property committees at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, to decide whether the county was willing to commit up to $2 million in American Rescue Plan Relief Act funding to aid Mosaic in completing a proposed expansion of fiber-optic internet access in rural areas of the county.
Both committees would have had to review and approve the proposal before it goes to the full County Board.
The cancellation was announced shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, by County Administrator Jeff French. The emailed announcement gave no reason.
The meeting had been scheduled to discuss a federal grant that could have paid up to a fourth of the project cost, a grant which could have been secured if the county agreed to invest an estimated $2 million of its allotment of funding under the American Rescue Plan Act, according to information shared at the Executive Committee’s regular monthly meeting on June 2.
The proposal was first discussed last month in a meeting that included County Board Chair Louie Okey, Dist. 16, town of Cedar Lake, County Administrator French, Mosaic officials, and representatives of the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, committee members learned June 2.
Had there been a deal, the commission would write the grant application to the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, French told the committee.
Gov. Tony Evers has announced a $200 million grant program. If the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission writes the grant, it must finish the application by July 27, he added.
“Mosaic is (laying fiber-optic cable) on (County Hwy. NN) to reach Birchwood, and (the company) has plans to loop (its fiber-optic service with the Rice Lake area),” French said. “Some improvements are planned in the Barron area next year.”
Matching funds from the county would boost the grant application’s chances of approval, he added. The money would come from Barron County’s allotment under the American Rescue Plan Act, now estimated at about $8.7 million.
The cost of installation is a risk for Mosaic, the committee members were told.
It costs between $10,000 and $15,000 to lay a mile of fiber optic cable, but there’s no guarantee as to how many customers will hook up to the service to help the company cover its costs, the committee was told.
