A Chippewa Falls man led officers on a 100-mph-plus chase through parts of two counties Friday night, Feb. 28, 2020, before crashing into a ditch west of Chetek, according to Barron County Circuit Court and dispatch records.
Defendant Dalton C. Johnson, 4425 131st St., Chippewa Falls, is free on $250 cash bond following an initial appearance Monday afternoon, March 2, and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, March 11.
The incident began just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, when dispatchers got word from a Bloomer police officer who was chasing a car on U.S. Hwy. 53 near mile marker 112. The officer said the vehicle had been speeding.
The Bloomer officer gave up the chase soon afterward, but a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle and started to chase it about seven miles north of Bloomer.
The deputy tracked the vehicle at 93 mph when he first saw it. He was unable to gain any ground and radioed ahead to Chetek, where a city officer joined the chase as the fleeing vehicle left Hwy. 53 and went west on County Hwy. I at a speed estimated at 100 mph.
The Chetek officer reported the fleeing sedan accelerated after she turned on her emergency lights. She and the deputy continued to follow the fleeing car. At one point during the chase on Hwy. I, the deputy glanced at his speedometer and noted he was going 115 mph.
Soon afterward, Barron County dispatchers alerted Dunn County authorities about the situation because the chase was going south on Hwy. I and onto County Hwy. A, not far from the Barron/Dunn county line.
But when the suspect tried to turn north onto 18th Street from County Hwy. A, he crashed into the ditch. He was taken into custody without incident.
Asked why he had fled, he allegedly said “he already had a lot of traffic tickets and didn’t want any more.”
According to the complaint, the defendant said the car belonged to his brother, but he had permission to use it.
Police later confiscated what proved to be marijuana from the vehicle, the complaint said.
