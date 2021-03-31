School-related decisions highlight the ballot in the Spring Election set for Tuesday, April 6. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There is one statewide race, as Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr square off for State Superintendent of Public Instruction. (See separate story)
Residents of the Barron Area School District will have the opportunity to vote on two questions concerning facility upgrades throughout the district.
Question 1 asks voters for approval to borrow $24,500,000 to pay for safety and security upgrades, district-wide capital maintenance projects and additions and renovations to support educational programing. Question 2 asks voters for approval to borrow $1,900,000 to construct an addition at Woodland Elementary School for a community childcare center.
Four school board seats are also up for election, and candidates are all incumbents running unopposed. They are Kate Vruwink and Brittany Stephens for two-year terms in the City of Barron; Orin Thompson in the Dallas area for a three-year term and Dan McNeil for an at large three-year term.
In Cameron, there are three candidates on the ballot for two seats, but one—Ginger Newland—has withdrawn. Still running are incumbents Don Rappel and Brandon Olson.
Prairie Farm school board seats are also unopposed. On the ballot for three-year terms are incumbents Ken Seguine and Jerry Bates.
Villages, Towns
Cameron has a contested race for the village board. Running for three seats are four people—incumbents Randy Hill, Russell Hulback and David Ebner, plus new candidate Dylan Bahr. Incumbent Village President Mark Trowbridge and Municipal Judge Terry Skaar are unopposed.
Almena also has a contested race for its board, with four people running for three seats. Candidates are Tony Tomczik, Joyce Jensen, Raymond Roff and Brian Hellmann. Village President Greg Rayment is running unopposed.
In the City of Barron, two are running unopposed for seats on City Council. Incumbent Kevin Haller and new candidate Joseph M. Johnston are running for at-large seats.
In the Town of Barron, running unopposed for the town board are chairperson Darren Bjugstad, supervisors Lee Swan and Mark Dobberfuhl, and clerk/treasurer Jill Sadtler.
In the Town of Arland, running unopposed for the board are Maynard Hoff, Chuck Richards and Brad Wolf, as are Pam Fall for clerk and Jodene Nelson for treasurer.
In the Town of Clinton, running unopposed for seats on the board are Jim Gores, Zachary Schauf and Larry Nevin.
In the Village of Dallas, running unopposed for the board are Sue Dodge, LJ Stehberger and Greg Wirth.
In the Town of Dallas running unopposed for the board are Richard Lentz, Chad Knutson and Barry Wirth.
In the Town of Maple Grove running unopposed for the board are Paul Hutchison, Gary Reichert and Terry Sullivan. Also unopposed are clerk Mary Carr and treasurer Darlene Stewart.
In the Village of Prairie Farm, running unopposed for the board are Bradley Miller and Jay Miller.
In the Town of Prairie Farm running unopposed for the board are Ronald Wirth, Dean Frisle and Andrew Nelson, as are Vicki Buck for clerk and Debra Hemauer for treasurer.
In the Town of Prairie Lake, the race for the board is contested. Running for two supervisor seats are Wayne Brenholt, Lori Richter and Lisa Wenzel. Chairperson Joe Atwood is unopposed.
In the Town of Stanfold, running unopposed for the board are Charles Nelson, Brent Knutson and John Nelsen.
In the Town of Stanley, running unopposed for the board are Dennis Stillwell, Monty Shearer and Larry Moen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.