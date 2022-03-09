A barn along Hwy. SS north of Cameron was destroyed by fire Sunday, March 6.
The fire was called into Barron County Dispatch at 1:37 p.m., and the Cameron Fire Department responded to the scene. Upon arrival at the scene the barn was “pretty much fully engulfed,” said Cameron Fire Chief Mitch Hanson. He said the fire appeared to start in the west side of the barn and spread from there, but a cause wasn’t immediately apparent.
The Rice Lake and Barron-Maple Grove fire departments provided mutual aid. Rice Lake sent a tanker and two firefighters. Barron-Maple Grove responded with two tankers and nine firefighters.
In all, 20 firefighters battled the blaze.
Barron County Sheriff’s Department also assisted in traffic control, as a west wind was blowing heavy smoke across Hwy. SS.
No animals were in the barn, and no one was injured.
Crews were on scene until 9 p.m. and responded again Monday, March 7, to clean up and ensure the fire didn’t rekindle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.