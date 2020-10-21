It didn’t take long after the snow started Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 20, 2020, for Barron County emergency service workers to get busy with accidents and slide-ins.
The snowfall, estimated at five to six inches, was the apparent cause of no fewer than 43 motor vehicle accidents reported by 911 callers throughout the day.
Among the more serious incidents, starting with the most recent:
At 5:26 p.m., a vehicle overturned at 20th Avenue and 17 ½ Street in the town of Stanley. The driver wasn’t hurt.
At 4:35 p.m., a caller reported his daughter’s vehicle had gone into the ditch alongside Wisconsin Hwy. 25 near 14 ½ Avenue. No one was hurt. The caller said that the property owner at the accident scene was upset about damage to his grass.
At 3:36 p.m., a vehicle went on its side at 16th Street and 13th Avenue near Barron. No one was hurt.
At 2:06 p.m., a semi-trailer truck went in the ditch along U.S. Hwy. 8 between county highways T and TT. There were no reported injuries.
Shortly after 2 p.m., two vehicles collided along Hwy. 8 at Almena. One lane of the highway was blocked, but no one was hurt.
At 1:43 p.m., a vehicle skidded off a bridge near the County Hwy. O exit off U.S. Hwy. 53, and ended up on its side.
