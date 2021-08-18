What should you do when you have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19? COVID-19 can start from 2 to 14 days after you have been close to someone with the illness. Most people will start to feel sick in 3 to 5 days.
You can spread the illness up to 2 days before your symptoms start. This is why public health asks people who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 to stay home or quarantine.
Close contact means you were within 6 feet of someone for 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.
If you have not been vaccinated there are three possible quarantines: 7, 10 and 14 days. A 14-day quarantine is considered the safest for the community. Some people may be eligible for shortened quarantines: 7 days with no symptoms and a negative test on day 6 or 7 or 10 days with no test and no symptoms. With both shortened quarantines Public Health asks you to always wear a mask, stay 6 feet away from others, and stay home and get a test if any symptoms start for the full 14 days. If possible, stay away from people you live with, especially people who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19.
People who have been fully vaccinated do NOT need to quarantine after close contact with someone who had COVID-19 unless they have symptoms. Fully vaccinated people should get tested 3-5 days after their exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms. They should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative.
Go to cdc.gov or dhs.wisconsin.gov or call 211 to learn more.
Barron County Public Health offers free Pfizer vaccines for those 12 and older and Johnson and Johnson vaccines for those 18 and older. Vaccines are available Monday-Friday at the Government Center in Barron. Call 715-537-5691, extension 6442 for more information. You can also call your doctor or clinic to schedule an appointment for your vaccine. Many pharmacies in the area are also offering free vaccines including Walgreens and Walmart in Rice Lake and CVS in Barron. All COVID-19 vaccines are completely free of charge with no insurance needed. To find a vaccine near you visit https://www.vaccines.gov/.
