A driver from Texas and his passenger, an Almena resident, escaped injury Sunday morning, Aug. 9, 2020, when a car in which they were riding spun out of control and overturned near Musket Lake, about a mile northwest of the Twin Town intersection, south of Almena, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash took place at a 90-degree turn on 11th Avenue, which curves into 4 ¾ Street not far from the shore of Musket Lake.
An investigation shows that a 2017 Ford Focus driven by Tyron M. Davis, 29, of Val Verde, Tex., was going west on 11th Street, approaching the curve, just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning.
With him was a passenger, Anthony M. Duclon, 30, of Almena.
The driver told a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy that “while starting to turn, he aggressively applied the brakes in an attempt to avoid striking a deer in the roadway.”
The vehicle spun around and overturned. Neither occupant was ejected, and neither suffered any apparent injury, the report said.
Also responding to the scene were Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Almena Fire Department, according to dispatch logs.
The vehicle sustained what the report described as “disabling damage.” It was later removed from the scene by S&R Towing, Cameron.
