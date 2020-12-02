For most of the last nine months, Barron County residents – and their fellow 7 billion human beings on planet earth – have lived under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.
Within the next month, the human race may, finally have an answer to the COVID-19 threat, as the federal Food and Drug Administration considers whether to permit a pair of international drug manufacturers to start distributing their versions of a vaccine that will help build immunity to the virus.
In an announcement released Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee announced it would hold a public meeting to consider “Pfizer-BioNTech’s … vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older.”
Area residents can listen to the hearing live by visiting www.fda.gov
On Monday, National Public Radio carried a story indicating that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine would likely be reviewed by the FDA a week later, on Dec. 17.
The News-Shield emailed questions to local and state authorities to inquire about how, and when, Barron County residents might expect to see the vaccines available locally.
Questions and responses appear below:
News-Shield: Who will get a shot first? Will it be frontline medical personnel, long-term healthcare workers, senior citizens? And what about fire/ambulance workers, law enforcement, teachers/school staff, and others who come into frequent contact with the public?
Laura Sauve, county public health officer: This information has not yet been finalized. In a draft document, it states the first people to be vaccinated will be “frontline (providers) in hospitals, nursing homes, home care (workers) who work where transmission is high or are at increased risk of transmitting.”
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting today (Tuesday, Dec. 1) to discuss whether residents of long-term care facilities may be included in vaccination during phase 1A.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald – We don’t have any information (as yet). I think it is too early (in the process).
Joe Leschisin, Cameron School District administrator: I have not heard that teachers/educators specifically will be considered as “frontline” workers.
News-Shield: Are any plans being made for mobile vaccination sites -- such as the testing facilities set up by the National Guard? And -- do you know if the Guard will play any role in the distribution?
Sauve: Public Health is making plans for drive-through vaccination sites as well as going to healthcare worksites as needed to vaccinate.
Major Joe Travato, deputy director of public affairs, Wisconsin National Guard: The Guard’s role in any vaccine distribution plan is still to-be-determined, however, we are working closely with our partners across the whole of state government on this topic, and we stand ready to assist the state in any way we can.
News-Shield: Do healthcare providers and Public Health plan to roll out any distribution information during the month of December, or is it too soon to tell?
Sauve: We do not have any definite information on this.
Christy Moravitz, communications & outreach coordinator, Marshfield Medical Center, Rice Lake: Marshfield Clinic Health System has a team in place formulating a strategy around vaccine availability, prioritization and distribution once COVID-19 vaccines are available.
News-Shield: To your knowledge, are there any funds left from the April 2020 stimulus passed by Congress, that might help finance the cost of vaccine distribution?
Sauve: Direct public health funding (was used to pay for) specific parameters, such as contact tracing, testing coordination, and plan development.
Routes to Recovery Funding (federal stimulus money funneled through the state of Wisconsin) needed to be spent and accounted for by Nov. 6, 2020.
At this time there is no funding for vaccine distribution and administration.
