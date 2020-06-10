One new confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Barron County during the seven-day period ending Tuesday, June 9, 2020, according to an announcement by the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services.
The latest case has no known contact with another case, and is isolating at home, Barron County Public Health reported during its daily update at 2 p.m. June 9.
Another known COVID-19 case had been hospitalized as of June 9, a case that had been previously isolating at home, the county agency added.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled May 13 that Gov. Tony Evers had overstepped his constitutional authority to extend a “Safer at Home” order to May 26, by way of a directive to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
In the meantime, Barron County Public Health has reminded county residents that “there is no vaccine or specific treatment … for COVID-19, and that the disease … still poses a significant threat to the community.”
As of June 9, the presence of COVID-19 in neighboring counties include:
Burnett, one case, one death; Chippewa, 59 cases, zero deaths; Dunn, 29 cases, zero deaths; Polk, 34 cases, 1 death; Rusk, five cases, zero deaths and Washburn, three cases, zero deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.