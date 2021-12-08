It’s not too late to get vaccinated and help stop rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, according to health officials.
Clinics and pharmacies have openings for COVID-19 shots, including boosters, and two more opportunities for vaccination are soon to be offered by Barron County Public Health. The first clinic will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the UW Eau Claire-Barron County Gymnasium in Rice Lake, 1800 College Drive, and the second on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Government Center in Barron, 335 East Monroe Avenue. Both clinics will run from 1-6 p.m.
“Our health care systems are overwhelmed right now,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO at Prevea Health, in a state media briefing Friday, Dec. 4.
He said COVID-19 patients make up 20 percent of those being treated at hospitals affiliated with Prevea.
“No health system is designed to have 20 percent extra capacity just sitting there waiting for something,” said Rai. “This is the busiest time of year for us, especially in Wisconsin. As we head into the winter months we see an increase in traumatic accidents, heart attacks and strokes and other illnesses.”
Rai said that as a result of the influx of COVID-19 patients, hospitals are having to turn patients away, resulting in people going more than 100 miles from their home for care.
Wisconsin Department of Health Secretary Karen Timberlake said the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators hit an all-time high on Nov. 30, with 688 on ventilators across the state.
As of Dec. 7, in 26 hospitals across 15 northwest Wisconsin counties, there are 149 COVID-19 patients, with 28 on ventilators, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Assn.
Barron County continues to be among the worst counties in the state for COVID-19 cases, with 206 per 1,000 people. Only Menominee County has a higher rate of infections.
Barron County Public Health’s weekly report showed 286 reported cases in the week up to Monday, Dec. 6. That is up from 218 the week before. The death toll is now at 101.
Age groups 19-39 and 40-59 continue to see the most new infections in Barron County and statewide.
Rai said that trend is also reflected in hospitalizations, with more younger patients now.
“Due to the Delta variant, patients are a bit sicker as they’re coming into the hospital. They’re also a bit younger,” he said. “Delta definitely acts differently. Many unvaccinated individuals who get the Delta variant get very, very sick.
The majority of what’s overwhelming us right now is the unvaccinated.”
Timberlake said, “In the aggregate, people who are unvaccinated are nine times more likely to be hospitalized. People who are unvaccinated are dying at a rate that is 11 times higher than those who are vaccinated.
No appointments are needed at the upcoming vaccination clinics, but persons are asked to bring their CDC vaccine card. If you have lost your vaccine card, Public Health staff can help you get a new one. First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the clinic for people ages 5 and older. First, second and booster doses of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will be offered to those ages 18 and older. If you have difficulty with mobility or walking into the clinic, curbside service is available. Park near the doors and call 715-418-1748 and a nurse will come out to your vehicle.
Clinic attendees can choose which vaccine to get as a booster dose, no matter which vaccine you got in your primary series. Mixing brands is okay.
“While vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent severe COVID-19, everyone should continue to practice good public health behavior. This means wearing a mask indoors, avoiding large gatherings, staying home when you feel sick, and getting tested if you have symptoms or after being in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” stated Barron County Public Health.
Public Health also offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone 12 years and older and booster doses for people 18 years and older on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. For children ages 5 to 11, schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting www.barroncountywi.gov.
