The Barron County Sheriff’s Department reports it has located a vehicle that collided with a car on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 7, 2020, and fled the scene.
According to county dispatch logs, a witness called 911 shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday to report the accident. She said she was driving north on 12th Street, along with a passenger whom she said was her sister, when the incident took place.
The driver said her vehicle was struck by a “small white sedan” which took off after leaving the scene. A later entry said that the suspect vehicle would have front end damage.
A photo, which was later posted on social media, showed the damage done to the driver’s vehicle, and asked for information from anyone who could help track down the suspect vehicle.
The post also said that pieces of the suspect vehicle were picked up at the scene.
On Monday afternoon, a witness called 911 to say he thought he had found the suspect vehicle. He reported that the vehicle was parked in the 200 block of 8 ¾ Street, about one mile east of the village of Prairie Farm. The caller also reported that the suspect driver had left that location along with another individual.
A sheriff’s deputy went to the scene, found the vehicle and left a note for the driver, dispatch logs said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.