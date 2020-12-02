One person was killed in a UTV crash Saturday night, Nov. 28, near Turtle Lake, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The deceased is Joseph Kasper, 43, of rural Turtle Lake.
At 11:09 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a UTV crash on the 1500 block of County Trunk Highway T/10th Street north of Turtle Lake. It was reported that the sole occupant of the UTV was injured and unconscious. Polk County Deputies, Wisconsin DNR Wardens and local EMS and fire responded to the scene.
The crash victim remained unconscious and was transported from the scene by Cumberland Ambulance to Cumberland Hospital where Life Link was requested to meet them. The patient succumbed to his injuries while en route to Cumberland Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
Evidence at the scene and witness’ statements preliminarily pointed to alcohol and speed as factors in the crash. The UTV appeared to be headed southbound on CTH T/10th Street when the driver lost control, rolled and was ejected. It did not appear the driver was wearing a seatbelt.
Assisting at the scene were Cumberland Area Ambulance, Turtle Lake Fire and EMS, the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office, The Wisconsin DNR, and Life Link.
This accident remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin DNR, and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.
