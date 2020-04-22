Locating a new, $225,000 play structure in Anderson Park may be more costly because of federal floodplain regulations, the Barron City Council learned at its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
According to previous council actions, the structure will be funded with private donations, a $25,000 grant from Kiwanis International, and $125,000 in city funding.
City Engineer Teresa Anderson talked to the council about expenses the city will face in order to comply with federal restrictions on floodplains. The issue stems from how much drainage there will be from the new play structure, she said.
Anderson said most of the existing park south of the Yellow River is in the floodplain – including the location for the new park structure.
Council member Maureen Tollman said she hoped the project could go forward, even if floodplain compliance costs take a bite out of what the city can afford to build.
“I feel as if we’re whittling the project down,” she said. “We made some painful choices to eliminate equipment to meet the dollar amount (that was) raised. We want this to be a quality project.”
Council member Rod Nordby wondered if the structure could be built elsewhere.
“It would be a kettle of fish if we did,” Tollman said. “We need to build this year” in order to receive the Kiwanis grant, she added.
Council member Pete Olson suggested a meeting of people who support and have worked on raising funds for the playground structure “and come up with an alternative (location).
“The city has set aside $125,000 and will furnish materials,” he said. “It is up to you folks to come up with where and how you want to do it.”
Kiwanis Club member (and local veterinarian) Don Peterson said Monday, April 20, that a citizens’ group working on the project is making plans to meet with the city engineer in hopes of keeping the play structure in Anderson Park.
“It ought to be at the place where the people are,” he said.
As for the floodplain situation, “we had not been anticipating the issue, but there may be (some alternatives),” he said. “We may be able to use crushed concrete, which is stable and slower-draining” than other materials under consideration.
Time is getting to be a factor because the materials need to be ordered during the month of May, Peterson added.
“Because this is going to a community-built project, we also have to be aware of the restrictions because of COVID-19,” he added.
The city has closed Anderson Park pending a lifting of restrictions by the state.
Peterson said organizers want to be sure the materials aren’t sitting in the park for any length of time before the restrictions are lifted and construction can begin.
