Barron County supervisors voted Tuesday, April 21, 2020, to approve an emergency measure that would allow county property taxpayers to delay remitting any unpaid property tax until Oct. 1, 2020, without interest or penalty, provided such arrangements can be made through the municipality where they live and/or own property.
The resolution was proposed in the wake of emergency legislation passed by the Wisconsin Legislature and signed by Gov. Tony Evers, in recognition of financial difficulties taxpayers may experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resolution stipulates that the delay in paying taxes can only happen if the local municipality (i.e. township, village or city) approves a companion resolution to the one adopted by the County Board.
On Tuesday afternoon, April 21, County Administrator Jeff French reminded taxpayers that the County Board action does not automatically allow taxpayers to postpone their taxes until Oct. 1.
The best policy, he added, is for each taxpayer to contact their local municipality to be sure such a resolution has been adopted.
The County Board’s action Tuesday is not without potential financial risk, French reminded supervisors in a memo sent in advance of Tuesday’s meeting.
It could mean a loss of between $20,000 and $50,000 in penalty and interest income, and it may mean a “worst case scenario” in which the county may have to take out a short term loan from the State Trust Fund this September “to fully settle all tax obligations with the underlying municipalities.”
The County Board passed another resolution creating an “emergency response fund” to help pay for emergency medical supplies purchased by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department Emergency Service Office.
Earlier in the pandemic, Emergency Services spent an estimated $24,212 on the supplies. In notes to supervisors, French said the action gives the county flexibility to respond to a medical crisis, and also enables it to qualify for federal funding.
