Barron’s 20-acre solar field is now producing power.
Final tests were done Monday, Aug. 2, and then the solar field went into commercial operation, said Barron Light & Water general manager Jeremy Boe.
The land, located along 16th Street (Poor Farm Road) on the Barron’s southeast corner is owned by the City of Barron. But the solar infrastructure is owned by American Electric Power, which is selling the wholesale electricity to Barron Light & Water under a 30-year agreement.
Boe said utility customer electric bills will not be immediately affected.
But in the long-term the solar array is expected to add reliability and reduce costs for the utility.
American Electric Power also operates a solar field in Rice Lake along Hwy. 53 and one near Spooner as well.
