Opinions about protection from the COVID-19 pandemic are all over the map, Cameron School Board members learned at their regular monthly meeting Monday, July 27, 2020.
During a more-than-hour-long discussion on the plan to reopen school in late August, District Administrator Joe Leschisin commented on a phone call from a parent who mentioned that if their student is required to wear masks at orientation next month, they won’t be attending.
On the other side of the coin, board member Gene Phillips said he’d spoken with a parent who would keep their kids off the school bus unless everyone wears a mask.
As Cameron and six other Barron County school districts work out a reopening plan, masks are “the hottest issue now,” Leschisin said.
He added that the final plan – including one that sets out rules for masks – would be presented to the board at its next monthly meeting, Monday Aug. 17.
“This gives county districts more time to work with Laura (Sauve, county health officer),” he told the board. “We’ll see what people will support three weeks from now.”
For now, the Cameron plan “strongly recommends” face coverings in all areas where people can’t maintain a six-foot distance from one another – including “crowded hallways, school buses, lunch lines, offices and during some classroom activities.”
But the Cameron plan also notes that the School Board will make the final call in August.
The county (and district) plan runs on three possible tracks – in-school learning, as close to “normal” as precautions allow, a combination of in-person and distance learning, and the “virtual learning” arrangement put in place last March when the pandemic closed school in hundreds of districts across the state.
“The virtual learning option does not necessarily mean a complete shift to online learning and no live classes,” Leschisin said.
“It could be an individual classroom, a grade, a building. If it’s district wide then it becomes what it was in March.”
The plan also includes staggered dismissal times, the elimination of shared student supplies, spacing between lockers, and additional spacing among student desks, where possible.
Board member Jeff Gifford noted that with a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Barron County, store shelves were once again being cleaned out of toilet paper. He asked if the district has an adequate supply of hand sanitizer available.
Mitch Breed, facilities supervisor, noted the district has a supply that should last at least two months.
In other action at its regular monthly meeting Monday, July 27, the Cameron School Board:
• Accepted the resignations of Linda Rowe and Lance Schnider, bus drivers, and Ken Kolzow, special education aide.
• Hired Jan Frederick and Megan Thompson, occupational therapist and therapist/assistant, respectively; and Becca Bresina, 4-year-old kindergarten teacher.
• Paid total June bills and payroll of $4,041,657.16.
