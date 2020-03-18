What do we know about COVID-19 and what precautions should we take?
The News-Shield sent the following questions to Laura Sauve, public health officer for the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services
• News-Shield: Are first responders (police, fire, ambulance, ER staff) trained to recognize the symptoms?
Sauve -- Symptoms of this disease are fever above 100.4, dry cough, having trouble catching your breath and/or difficulty breathing. Barron County Dispatch has implemented a protocol that asks callers requesting help if they have any of these symptoms and if they have had high-risk travel or contact with a person diagnosed with or under investigation for COVID-19
• News-Shield: Are first responders taking precautions when dealing with patients (masks, gloves, etc.)?
Sauve -- Healthcare providers and emergency responders are trained to use universal precautions with patients. This includes wearing gloves if they are coming into contact with blood or body fluids and having patients and health workers wear masks when in close contact with someone who is coughing or visibly ill.
If COVID-19 is suspected or confirmed health care workers are trained to follow CDC guidance which now includes a gown, goggles/face shield, gloves and a surgical or N95 mask.
The latest information states this disease is spread by droplets, the same as how influenza spreads. The virus is in droplets the sick person coughs or sneezes. This is why it is recommended that people wash their hands frequently, cough into their elbow (not their hands), try not to touch their face, stay away from sick people, keep their distance from others when possible, and stay home when ill.
• News-Shield: What should citizens do if they suspect they or someone they know may be coming down with these symptoms?
Sauve: We do not recommend citizens call 911 unless they are ill enough to require an ambulance. If they are concerned and have general questions about COVID19 we ask that they call 211 for more information.
If people are concerned they may be at risk for COVID 19 and are coming down with symptoms they should call their health care provider BEFORE they go to the clinic or hospital and let them know their concerns.
• News-Shield: With respect to “drive-in” testing, do you have any information about how soon such testing will be available in this area?
Sauve: At this time we have heard of no plans to provide drive in testing in our area. We only recommend testing for those who have traveled in the last 14 days to an area where COVID 19 is spreading in the community, or who have been notified they were in contact with a case of COVID 19 in the last 14 days, or those whose healthcare provider suggested they be tested. Testing is provided at all of our clinic systems who perform normal influenza testing. We are not aware of any private businesses providing testing at this time (Sunday, March 15).
• News-Shield: The CDC website had information about assigning unique numbers to each patient tested. Is Wisconsin using these procedures yet?
Sauve: Wisconsin uses the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System which gives a unique number to everyone who has or is suspected of having a communicable disease. We have had this in place for several years and are using this to track testing and cases of COVID 19 and other diseases.
