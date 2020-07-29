One hundred thirty-three cases of COVID-19 were reported in Barron County as of 2 p.m. yesterday, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, according to the latest statistics released by the Barron County Department of health & Human Services.
The upward spiral in case numbers includes a total of 100 new cases since the end of June – with three days left to the month of July.
Three coronavirus-related deaths have taken place in the county, and six patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, two of them in critical condition, County Health Officer Laura Sauve reported July 28.
“Please help to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Barron County,” she asked. “Stay home when you feel sick, wear a cloth face covering when out in public, avoid gathering with anyone who does not live in your home and do not travel unless you have to.”
The hospitalized patients range in age from 59 to 81, and all have varying underlying health conditions, DHHS reported. Five people who had been isolating at home are now symptom free and have been released from isolation.
“Businesses are strongly encouraged to follow guidance from the Wisconsin Economic Development Cooperation,” Sauve added.
For more, visit: https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines/.
“Testing for COVID-19 is available at all local clinics,” she said. “If you get sick, stay home and call your doctor before going in.”
In an earlier post, Sauve noted that each new case is counted only once.
“We know there has been some confusion on how cases are reported,” she said. All people (with the virus) have been permanent residents of Barron County. We also do not count antibody positives in our numbers.
“There is a lot of false information out there,” Sauve added. “Please make sure your information is coming from a credible source, like our (social media) page, the CDC or Wisconsin Department of Health Services.”
