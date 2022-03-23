It’s a new day and age at the corporate headquarters of Mosaic Technologies, Cameron, where more than a year of remodeling, landscaping and other improvements are approaching their final stage.
Gone are the wood tones that characterized the main reception area, and the retail counters and display cases, which once served visitors.
In their place are a combination of gray and white decor, a spacious, carpeted lobby and semicircular reception desk, with the corporate name in letters three feet high, along with the company logo, in colors of silver on gray.
Suspended ceiling panels in white are set off by an exposed ceiling of charcoal black.
In the waiting area, a large, flat-screen monitor is available for guests in front of an upholstered sofa with modern “tuck under” tables that offer a platform for their devices.
Company brochures in the waiting area proclaim Chibardun Co-op’s 64th annual meeting, which will return to in-person status on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Domenico Fornaro, CEO, and Jenifer Mason, vice president for marketing and sales, discussed the changes in an interview on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Cameron.
“The idea for what this looks like was an overall decision (that was made) based on meeting and enhancing our customer experience,” Fornaro said.
Planners wanted to meet short and long-term goals to revitalize the company, enhance its growth, and improve its energy footprint, he added.
“From the lobby, we’ll go through the rest of the building, and continue to pursue a goal (of showing the public) who we are as a company and co-op.”
When visitors arrive in the new Mosaic lobby, it’s what they won’t see that’s equally as important as what they do see, Fornaro added.
The reason – as it has been for so many other companies in Barron County – is the COVID-19 pandemic and the delays it has brought to many projects, he added.
“We aren’t quite done,” Fornaro said. “Supply chain issues are still with us.”
When the lobby is finished, it will include:
• A “digital literacy component for consumers, something to help them understand how to employ tech smartly,” he said.
• “Commercial products (which Mosaic offers) in and out of our terrestrial footprint.”
Those two displays will flank either side of the main reception desk. Adding them will be important steps toward Mosaic’s ongoing campaign to fund and install fiber-optic cable throughout Mosaic’s service area, which includes parts of three counties (Barron, Chippewa and Dunn).
Mason said Mosaic leaders also want the Cameron building to continue playing an important role in community life.
“Our local schools conducted ACT testing here,” she said. “We’ll continue to have other educational programs as well. National Night Out will continue (in August) and Co-Op Day will be back here in October.”
Both company officials talked about how Mosaic will continue to offer its facilities in times of emergency – like five years ago, when the building served as a refuge for survivors and a command post for emergency service providers in the wake of the fatal tornado of May 16, 2017.
“We will still work closely with emergency services,” Fornaro said. “As good partners, we need to be a reliable resource, and if (local leaders) need us for disaster recovery and command, we will be here for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.