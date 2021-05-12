While COVID-19 cases are declining statewide, they are increasing in northwestern Wisconsin. According to the Department of Health Services, the highest infection rates are in Polk, St. Croix and Barron counties.
In Barron County, 63 new cases were reported in the week leading up to Tuesday, May 7. That is up slightly from 54 new cases reported in the week prior. As of Tuesday, deaths stood at 82 and active cases stood at 92, up nine from a week ago.
Public health officials continue to encourage vaccinations against the virus. The pool for vaccination now includes people age 12 and older—only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for ages 12 to 18.
Vaccines are available from local health care providers and pharmacies. A community vaccination clinic remains open for walk-in appointments at UW Eau Claire-Barron County in Rice Lake from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Vaccination appointments can also be made at vaccines.gov.
In Barron County, 39.3 percent of residents have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Statewide, 44.5% of people have had at least one shot of vaccine as of Tuesday.
