Barron County Department of Health & Human Services reported 331 new cases of COVID-19 in a seven-day period ending at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Two new deaths were also reported, bringing the county’s total to nine fatalities since the outbreak began last March (see related story).
The county also recorded several new “public exposures” to the coronavirus during the same week.
For the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 3, DHHS reported exposures at the following dates, times and locations:
Mister Bob’s, Rice Lake, Monday, Nov. 1, from 12:45 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Jay Bird’s, Rice Lake, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, from 11 p.m. to 12:45 a.m.
St. Croix Casino, Turtle Lake, three exposures, including: Friday, Oct. 30, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Casa Mexicana, Rice Lake, Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Club Cumberland, from 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 to 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
Shananigan’s, Rice Lake, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.
Nancy’s Northside, Rice Lake, Oct. 23, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.
DHHS said that anyone who was at these establishments at the times and dates listed should pay attention to any potential symptoms for 14 days following the potential exposure.
People who were at the locations during these dates and times, and who experience any COVID-19 symptoms, are advised to stay home and contact their medical providers to be tested.
The announcements included the reminder that if an establishment appears on the potential exposure list, “it does not mean the establishment did something wrong (and) does not mean (the business) should be closed.”
However, “it is extremely important that anyone who feels sick or is waiting for (test results should) stay home,” the announcement added.
