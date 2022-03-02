A nearly-century-old barn near Cumberland burned Sunday, Feb. 27.
Tim and Tom Rouzer noticed smoke coming from the haymow of the barn around 5 p.m., while Cindy Rouzer called 911, according to Tom and Cindy’s daughter, Tricia Sprague.
They attempted to extinguish the flames, but the fire spread quickly.
“They immediately went up with a fire extinguisher, but it was too far gone,” said Sprague.
At 5:38 p.m., Cumberland Fire Department personnel reported to Barron County Dispatch that the fire was “taking off extremely fast” and requested Turtle Lake Fire Department for more manpower. Almena Fire Department also responded. Crews were on scene until 9 p.m.
The cause of the fire is presumed to be electrical, but that is unconfirmed.
Sprague said the original part of the barn was built in the 1920s, and the farm has been in the Rouzer family since the 1930s.
“It’s definitely a very emotional loss, to watch something that has been in the family so long burn to the ground,” she said. “But everyone was safe and the cattle were safe.”
Tim and Tom Rouzer are beef and crop farmers.
Sprague said they’ve started the process of cleaning up and rebuilding, and many people have reached out to help.
“A lot of people have been stopping by to see what they can do,” she said. “We’re just thankful for the wonderful community we live in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.