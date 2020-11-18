September in November. High temperatures around 70 for almost a week straight—a great time to get some yard work done.
But many Barron residents who loaded up branches, leaves and other yard waste found their projects incomplete upon driving to the city’s brush dump only to find it gated up for the season.
Why was it closed up?
The property needs to be cleared to make room for a new Street Department shop (east of the intersection of 14th Street and Woodland Avenue).
So the City didn’t want to have to deal with more brush, with no other place to put it or dispose of it.
City administrator Liz Jacobson said the City had just spent thousands of dollars to have a chipping company dispose of brush piles, and the site was closed down after that. She added that the volume of brush has been especially high since Barron was hit with a strong summer storm.
She said the City did have some luck in that a construction company took some material to be used in reclaiming frac sand mines.
The brush site has had ongoing issues for years, including concerns about non-city residents dumping not only brush but appliances and other waste when the site was unsecured. Such issues will be under consideration as the City prepares to build a new street shop and hopefully find a new place to store and dispose of brush.
Various ideas for temporary brush site alternatives were tossed around at the Nov. 10 Council meeting, including various temporary locations or offering curbside pickup. The matter was ultimately referred to the Street Standing Committee.
But the Council’s consensus last week was that any decision might be too little, too late, with winter now setting in.
