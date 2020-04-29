A Batavia, Ill.-based company has purchased the former Riverside Saloon and Steakhouse in Barron.
The new owner, Care & Rehab, Inc., operates facilities in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Originally a clubhouse for a former municipal golf course which was once located on Barron’s north side, the building has been vacant for much of the past two years. The city of Barron withdrew its liquor license last year.
The property purchase includes the existing building and surrounding property of about two acres, including frontage on the Yellow River.
Len Fast, administrator at Barron Care & Rehab, confirmed the purchase on Friday, April 24, 2020.
“There is an expansion project in the planning stages,” Fast said.
Any additional details “will have to come out through a future press release,” he said.
The decision to purchase the property came out of a desire “to better position this business to meet the community’s needs going forward. We’re assessing those needs to better fit the (business) model.”
Fast said it’s too early to talk about what will happen to the existing building, and the nearby all-terrain vehicle trail that crosses the south edge of the site, then runs alongside Hwy. 25 to Birch Avenue.
“All of those issues remain under consideration (and) are still in the planning stages,” he said. “I, myself, and our owner, feel very much a part of the community and want to cooperate with the community as far as we’re able.”
