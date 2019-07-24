A coordinated county response to the July 19, 2019 storm is planned by Barron County authorities, who are inviting the public to volunteer their time this Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27, 2019.
According to Sarah Turner, Department of Health and Human Services, volunteers are invited to show up at 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday, July 26-27, at the County Justice Center, 1420 Wisconsin Hwy. 25, Barron.
Cleanup work will take place over 12-hour periods during both days, she added.
“If you have received damage from the storm and would like to request assistance, please call 211,” Turner said.
Additional resource information is also available on the Barron County website: www.barroncountywi.gov
Volunteers must check in at the reception site in order to receive liability insurance coverage.
All volunteers must bring a photo ID and/or driver’s license, wear closed toe shoes, long pants, long sleeve shirts, safety glasses, and work gloves. Volunteers should bring their own bag lunch. Bug spray and sunscreen are recommended.
Volunteers ages 14-17 will be welcome, but they must have completed registration forms signed by a parent or guardian. The form is available on the county website.
“Every hour volunteered provides financial relief to local towns,” Turner said. Volunteers will be driving to work sites.
