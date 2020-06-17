Barron Area School Board members learned Monday, June 15, 2020, that the number of open-enrolled students entering the district this fall will be greater than the number of open-enrollees leaving Barron for other districts.
At their virtual meeting held via audio hookup, the board members were told that 39 students will be coming to Barron this fall from outside the district as opposed to 34 who live in the district but will attend school elsewhere.
Diane Tremblay, district administrator, said the numbers are encouraging.
“When I was hired (in 2017), I was tasked with looking very seriously at open enrollment,” she said. The latest numbers indicate “a drastic change,” Tremblay added.
“The trend began in 2018 and proceeded, slowly but surely, in the two following years,” she said.
Tremblay said each new family is encouraged to meet with building principals at the schools their children will attend
Board president Jeffrey Nelson asked if there might be some correlation between the increased open enrollment numbers and the possibility of a permanent district-operated day care facility, now under study by the district.
“We haven’t surveyed that aspect yet,” Tremblay replied.
In other action at its regular monthly meeting June 15, the Barron Area School Board:
• Renewed district-wide worker compensation, property, liability, crime and auto insurance with Blair, Wis.-based Tricor Insurance. The new premium is $196,261, $17,290 more than the previous year.
• Purchased a data processing contract with Reading, Penn.-based Alio, at a cost of $15,208.
• Bought $31,358 worth of new lunchroom tables and benches for Woodland Elementary School. The vendor is School Specialty Furniture and Equipment, of Marshfield, Wis.
• Accepted the resignations of Jocelyn Dietsche, vocal music, Shana Hover, school psychologist, and Nicole Kohel, food service supervisor.
• Approved $4,900 worth of donations, including DonorsChoose online fundraising for instructors Ellyn Schneider, Angela Knapmiller and Donnette Mickelson, among others.
• Hired Kayla Westrich as school psychologist.
• Paid monthly bills totaling $1,423,096.86.
