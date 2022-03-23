Barron County is now debt-free, with one big exception.
County administrator Jeff French told the Board of Supervisors at its Monday, March 21, meeting that the only debt currently on the books was the $26 million in bonds for the construction of the new highway department shop and other buildings.
But the $13 million-plus in debt on the County’s last major project, the Justice Center, has now been paid off almost two decades since its construction.
Debt has also been retired on HVAC upgrades for County facilities and some major equipment for the Waste to Energy facility, such as a turbine.
The next major expense the County will need to bond for also has to do with the Waste to Energy plant. It is in need of a new acid gas removal system, which will run the County approximately $1.1 million. The County will likely apply for a state trust fund loan for the upgrade.
As for the progress on the highway department construction, Zach Elstran of project manager CBS Squared, provided an update to the board.
Elstran said an unheated storage building on the west side of Hwy. 25 was “99 percent” complete, but they were still waiting for overhead doors to arrive. He said a wash bay on that side of the road was also nearly done.
As for the main facility on the east side of Hwy. 25, Elstran said they are hoping all precast walls will be installed by the end of March.
“It’s really starting to come together now,” said Elstran. “We are going to be moving a lot of dirt here in the next month.”
He said the old highway shop will likely be razed around July, though the presence of asbestos in the roof will complicate the demolition.
The public is advised to stay off the construction site, as there have been some issues with people getting too close, said Elstran.
The board took one action in relation to the project, approving the transfer of $144,000 from the Fuel System/Waste Oil Collection Project to help with costs not covered by bonds, such as the relocation of the former Co-op Transfer building on site
In other business:
• The board passed a resolution giving itself authority to appoint the County clerk and treasurer positions in the event that they are vacated mid-term.
• The board approved a rezoning request from DMB Partners LLC from Residential to Agricultural-2 at 1983 1/2 Street in the Town of Crystal Lake to allow for outbuildings to be constructed and for animals to be kept.
• The board approved a rezoning from Quinn and Brandy Johnson in the Town of Chetek from Residential-2 to Residential-Recreational to allow for the possibility of a seasonal campground.
• French reported that he had discussed sharing a medical examiner with Burnett County, but concluded that such an arrangement wouldn’t benefit Burnett County.
• The board approved appointments of Jerry Apfel as citizen member of the Health and Human Services board for a three-year term and for Dan Thole to the Off Road Vehicle Council.
• The board recognized outgoing supervisors who are not running for re-election for their service. They include Steve Johnson, Todd Gerland and Bert Skinner.
The next County Board meeting is Tuesday, April 19, at 9 a.m. at Mosaic Technologies in Cameron. The public can attend in person or watch on YouTube.
