Seven months after the resignation of former incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District once again has someone to represent it in the House of Representatives.
Tom Tiffany, a Wisconsin state senator from the Oneida County community of Hazelhurst, defeated Wausau Democrat Tricia Zunker in a special election Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Tiffany won both in Barron County and the district at large, defeating Zunker by nearly 2,000 votes locally and more than 16,000 votes district wide.
However, the May 12 special election is the first of what is likely to be two rounds of voting matching Tiffany, now the incumbent, and challenger Zunker.
Duffy’s two-year term in the House expires at the end of the year, and the 7th Congressional District seat must be filled once again as Wisconsinites go to the polls in the presidential election on Nov. 3.
Duffy resigned last August to help care for what he and his wife anticipated would be a special needs child, born late last year.
The resignation meant that a special election was necessary. Gov. Tony Evers originally scheduled a primary on Dec. 30, 2019 and the special election on Jan. 27, 2020.
However, federal rules require election clerks to have final ballots in hand no later than 47 days prior to the election. With the primary and election scheduled under one month apart, the federal rule could not be met.
So, both the primary and special election were postponed to this year.
In interviews earlier this year, both candidates indicated that, win or lose, they were planning to run for Congress twice during 2020.
In an interview at Rice Lake last February, Zunker, an attorney and associate justice of the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court, said she had cleared her schedule for the entire year in anticipation of both the May 12 and Nov. 3 elections.
Tiffany’s campaign provided a statement by the candidate that echoes Zunker’s remark.
“I never run a race to lose, and I fully intend to be on the ballot this November,” Tiffany said in a statement issued late last week.
This is the second election in as many months to take place in the midst of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
The special congressional election focused voter attention on absentee ballots. As of last Friday, May 8, 6,360 Barron County voters had applied for absentee ballots, 6,285 had been mailed out, and 4,191 were returned, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
According to state statistics, the 7th Congressional District has approximately 420,500 registered voters. By last Friday, more than 25 percent of all registered voters had requested absentee ballots.
By comparison, on April 7, approximately 1.23 million absentee ballot requests were made by the state’s 3.38 million registered voters, or 36.
